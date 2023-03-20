Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: ATC "Pru Payne" Play

Letter: ATC "Pru Payne" Play

Last night I attended the final dress rehearsal of the outstanding play, "Pru Payne." Mimi Kennedy presents a heart-wrenching portrayal of a b…

Letter: Religious Prejudice

Letter: Religious Prejudice

A Phoenix area school district is being sued by The Alliance Defending Freedom (gotta love that name) for violating the constitutional rights …

Letter: Insanity Rules

Letter: Insanity Rules

Arizona has gone down Insanity Lane. The Big Lie continues to flourish. Drag queens are Public Enemy #1. Parents can carry guns onto school pr…

Comments may be used in print.