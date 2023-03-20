I like Lloyd as a coach but the team played to the level of competition, won some games against good opponents but lost to some teams they shouldn't have. I also think having a rotation of 7 players didn't help. If you had starters injured or not playing well there weren't alternatives because the backups hadn't been given more opportunities. . Anderson could at least have rebounded and played defense. Bal could've helped with his length. Horrible end to a promising year,