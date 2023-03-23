Are we surprised? In typical Lute Olson fashion highly touted Arizona loses in the first round of the NCAA to 15th Seed Princeton.

Arizona with the best player in the Pac-12 did not go to this clutch player but once in the final 1.30 minutes of the game.

Poorly coached. Terrible execution (keep the ball out of Ramey’s hands) and the rest of the team standing around inactive just clumsily wandering around.

Terrible. Olson’s probably relieved he ain’t “the goat” no more.

Frank Klonoski

Oro Valley