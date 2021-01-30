Letter: Cats: Trap and Neuter ??

responding to the article in 1/27/21 article on "Rethinking Cat (over)Population". What happened to the old fashioned euthanasia of unwanted/feral cats? Pima County spends so much money on unwanted animals. People have taken on so many "rescues" without any consideration to their neighbors. For years I have been battling cats leaving waste and spray all over my place and gardens. I'm sick of it and have thought of catching and giving them a long swim in my rain water tanks. This sounds harsh but that's how it is. Don't look at me animal lovers, look at your own actions.
The solution might be whoever has cats, license them and keep them indoors!! Clean up your own waste rather than lazily send them outdoors to waste in the neighbor's place. OR, just don't feed them.
Nancy Reid
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.