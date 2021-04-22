Letter: Cattle ranchers are committed to the environment for the future

With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As ranchers, we are proud that we provide both high-quality beef for consumers today, maintain the land for open space, and provide a better future for generations to come.
The cattle we raise are upcyclers. They have the unique ability to graze on land that is too dry and rocky for any other food production. Our cattle upcycle the forages they consume into high-quality protein. Ultimately, we are producing more protein than would exist without the cattle we raise while utilizing and preserving land that could not otherwise produce food.
We care for the land we use and support healthy wildlife populations with practices like providing over 90 water sites for deer, javelin, birds and other wildlife use daily.
We are committed to continually improving our ranch so we can produce beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Andrew & Micaela McGibbon
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.