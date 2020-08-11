Letter: CBP Raid of No More Deaths MEdical Camp

Re: Aug.7 Letter "Border Patrol acting by the book. If CBP agents were acting by the book when they entered the No More Deaths medical camp all would have been wearing protective masks. They were not. The patients and No More Deaths volunteers were masked. It is standard protocol in a medical facility operating under the International Red Cross Rules of Engagement in a zone conflict. It is also a crime against humanity NOT to provide food and water to another human being, not vice versa.
John Heid
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
