As an energy policy researcher, I want to thank Tony Davis for his article contrasting CCE versus municipal power (4/30/23). For those keeping score: if approved, CCE gets the grid cleaner faster, cheaper, and is only limited by the legislative cycle – meaning we can vote this option in faster than the potentially ten years it takes for municipalization to be litigated, relationships with TEP to diminish, and then the steep payouts to begin… I appreciate the city doing its due diligence while we wait for CCE to be legal here in Arizona, and I applaud them for looking into the SECOND-BEST option in the meantime. The momentum and leverage that this Energy Sources Study creates can be a great means to the ultimate end: 100% renewable energy for everyone in Tucson. It’s clear from the Climate Action Plan that CCE is how we accomplish this, until that’s approved at the state-level, let’s explore all of our leverage.