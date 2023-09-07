Who does Ciscomani really represent?

Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed a year ago, it has created more than 142,000 jobs to combat climate change, lowered prescription and other healthcare costs, and held corporations accountable for their greed.

Finally, the US is prioritizing clean energy nationwide. Drug companies are being penalized for raising prescription drug costs faster than inflation. Monthly insulin costs under Medicare are $35. The ultra-wealthy and corporations are paying their fair share in taxes.

Unfortunately, Congressmen Juan Ciscomani is working to undermine this progress.

One of his first votes in Congress was to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s IRS funding aimed at catching wealthy and corporate tax cheats.

Then he voted to repeal the IRA climate provisions and increase profit margins for Big Oil and Big Gas companies by supporting the misnamed “Lower Energy Costs Act.”

Ciscomani’s priorities do not reflect the needs of Arizonans. He is guilty of putting the interests of the wealthy and corporations over those of his own constituents.

Judy J Gillies

Oro Valley