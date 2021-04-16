 Skip to main content
Letter: CDC Lacks Credibility
As I write, the FDA and CDC have issued a 'recommendation' to the states pausing J&J vaccinations due to blood clots that occurred in six of 6.85 million who have received that injection. The media will report that the pause is an edict to shut down.

I urge our AZ governor, Pima County and the City of Tucson to ignore this federal guidance and continue J&J shots uninterrupted.

One would think that our elected politicians would relish the opportunity to demonstrate political leadership, but this is rarely the case. You folks have been doing a great job so far, so don’t waiver in the home stretch.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

