Letter: Celebrating Civic Unity in 2020

With two weeks left until the voter registration deadline in Arizona, it’s time to get serious about registering to vote. Young people being the largest and most diverse group of potential voters in the country, our vote can shape the future of our state and country. This year on National Voter Registration Day, students from all across Arizona worked to register their friends, family, and peers to vote. Powered by a team of 40 interns and volunteers, our non-partisan New Voters Project campaign reached over 25,000 students via email and roughly 2,000 more through social media posts on various platforms. If you haven’t already, make sure to update your registration at ArizonaStudentVote.org. It only takes 5 minutes to have your voice heard, so, what are you waiting for?
Jennifer Manning
New Voter's Project Organizer
Jennifer Manning
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
