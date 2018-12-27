Tucson and Pima County are home to many different races, none of which are in the majority. This racial diversity is reflective of the greater Southwest in general. Our racial and cultural diversity are the foundation to our southwestern civil stability and has led to a general respect and appreciation of distinct forms of language, food, holidays, music, art, theater, dress, literature and dance. But let's not fool ourselves. It hasn't always been this way. It's taken a long time for this to come to fruition, and it's still not all roses. But it's been working reasonably well for quite a few generations. Albuquerque is the last place in the entire Southwest where major civil unrest has occurred and that was 47 years ago in June, 1971.
So let's all continue to celebrate this holiday season and 2019 in peace and friendship. I'm glad I live in Tucson and wish my fellow residents had a Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year or, en otras palabras, Feliz Navidad y Prospero Año Nuevo.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.