Letter: Celebrating sesquipedalian headlines
Re: the Feb. 27 letter "Fancy-pants headlines."

I read the Arizona Daily Star to learn, and that includes learning new vocabulary. I was therefore surprised to see a reader request a less challenging word than “eschewing” in a headline.

Perhaps, in the olden days, when I had to get up from my comfy chair and consult my 15-pound unabridged dictionary, I might have been more sympathetic to his plea. These days, however, most of us have a computer in our pocket that can supply a definition with minimal effort on our part.

But I do want to thank Mr. Behnke for expanding my vocabulary with his letter. Yes, I had to look up sesquipedalian!

Laura Penny

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

