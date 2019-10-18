Sunday the Star's front page headline/advertisement for Gladden Farms read like a lickspittle Chamber of Commerce memo. In the past such articles were to be found in the Business section, if at all.
It's apparent how dependent the Star has become on the Real Estate/Development Industry for advertising. Weekly glossy Real Estate inserts, SAHBA inserts, classifieds, etc. show just how beholding to them you are. Recently (also a front page) we've been fed a load of Industry platitudes regarding the dubious Rocking K project in the Rincon foothills, along with several glowing testimonials to deceased developers.. It is understandable that you don't want to bite the hand that feeds you . But you could at least try for some sort of objective neutrality. You have become a shill for the Developers.
Gladden Farms is a classic example of how sprawl happens. Now these new home buyers are eagerly waiting for a grocery store to be built nearby so they don't have to drive so far! And so it goes....
Timothy George
Northwest side
