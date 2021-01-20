 Skip to main content
Letter: Celebration
Letter: Celebration

I guess I missed the Daily Star Opinion page celebration of President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. Did everyone have a great time?

Robert Taylor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

