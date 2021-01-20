Letter: Celebration

Related to this story
I would like to commend Stanley G. Feldman on yesterday's Letter To The Editor. His letter was specific, clear cut, and hit that nail on the h…
I was recently shopping at Safeway (Sabino/Tanque Verde). I witnessed an employee nicely asking a customer, who was purchasing alcohol, to see…
Stanley Feldman, Chief Justice (ret.), Arizona Supreme Court, is likely the most experienced jurist in Arizona. He served for 23 years as Chie…
Rep. Mark Finchem is a danger to the State of Arizona and the United States. On January 6th, he participated in the insurrectionist riot at th…
Sad days for Arizona
I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…
Several letters to the editor on Monday and Tuesday expressed outrage over the conduct of state Rep. Finchem and US Reps. Schweikert, Gosar, B…
Why can't I feel sorry for poor Chuck Huckleberry. He apparently can't get by on his over $300,000 annual salary (with lots of perks) and want…
As a small business owner in this community I feel it incumbent to support my fellow citizens by following the rules. I go to my business ever…
