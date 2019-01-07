I had multiple surgeries to remove a brain tumor, and metal mesh was installed in my skull. As a result, I am very sensitive to magnetic radio waves. Recently, we had a cell phone tower constructed near our house, and it has great affect on me. When there are excessive waves, I am terribly debilitated both emotionally and physically. I have difficulty concentrating on simple tasks, and trouble walking.
If these waves affect me to this magnitude, then it must have long-term consequences for all of us. Cell phone towers should not be constructed near a residential area. I do not recall an election that the populace voted for the installation of these towers. To my knowledge, there has been no study on the dangers associated with them. I feel these cell phone towers were installed by greedy companies, without the public welfare in mind.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
