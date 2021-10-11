 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny
View Comments

Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

  • Comments

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to park all of their vehicles and equipment in the parking spaces reserved for our customers without permission. We called the contracting company and Verizon. Verizon said they will be done in a few days. With businesses trying to stay a float during the pandemic, every single customer is crucial to survival. When Verizon was asked why the contractor couldn't perform the work at night when we were closed, cooler, and less traffic, they said they would look into it. If this is how businesses in Tucson are being affected and treated with the installation of the 5G poles can you imagine how Tucson residents are going to react when these poles start sprouting up in their front yards with contractors equipment and vehicles blocking driveways?

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Local-issues

Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate me…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News