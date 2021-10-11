Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to park all of their vehicles and equipment in the parking spaces reserved for our customers without permission. We called the contracting company and Verizon. Verizon said they will be done in a few days. With businesses trying to stay a float during the pandemic, every single customer is crucial to survival. When Verizon was asked why the contractor couldn't perform the work at night when we were closed, cooler, and less traffic, they said they would look into it. If this is how businesses in Tucson are being affected and treated with the installation of the 5G poles can you imagine how Tucson residents are going to react when these poles start sprouting up in their front yards with contractors equipment and vehicles blocking driveways?
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.