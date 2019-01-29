Re: the Jan. 27 article "Mental health care agencies struggling as claims go unpaid."
Since AHCCCS awarded the RBHA contract to Cenpatico (Centene Corporation), it has completely devastated the Behavioral Health System in Southern Arizona. It was, by far, the biggest mistake AHCCCS has made to date. The prior RBHA, CPSA (Community Partnership of Southern Arizona) was not perfect, but everyone knew they cared about the members, the Provider Agencies, the public and their employees. The state of the Behavioral Health System is in a sad state with too many compromises and members falling through the cracks and not getting the services they need. AHCCCS needs to fix this immediately. Centene Corporation has no place in Southern Arizona!!!
Marie Homan
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.