Letter: Censure of Wendy Rodgers

It was hard to believe, but the Arizona Senate Republicans finally found something they couldn’t stomach, although it was certainly a low bar. They, along with every Democrat, censured Republican Sen. Wendy Rodgers for comments she made at a white nationalist conference. It was far from the first time and likely not the last that she will make despicable, racism statements. But she still retains full senatorial privileges, even after threatening other Republicans.
When asked about her comments and his $500,000 donation to her campaign, Doug Ducey’s response was just as egregious. He said Rogers, the avowed white nationalist, is better than any Democrat. What an embarrassment.
Maybe Arizona voters have had enough of Republicans passing laws to suppression votes, make it harder to get citizen initiatives on the ballot, give the rich massive tax cuts and underfund education spending. Much of which has made Arizona a laughingstock. If so, perhaps they will elect a Democratic Governor and Legislature in November.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
