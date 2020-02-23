Letter: 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is fast upon us. Why do we care? Arizona will receive from the Federal Government approximately $2000 for every man, woman and child living in Arizona and counted in the Census. That money is then used by the state to fund health, welfare and education programs including Medicaid, Head Start, Food Stamp assistance, energy subsidies for the poor and other programs which make our quality of life here in Arizona better. The data is also used to plan for the future: where shall roads, schools and hospitals be built? Congressional seats are apportioned base on the 10 year census data. Arizona gained a seat in 2010.
In mid March the Census Bureau will mail a post card to every household in the U.S. and our territories with instructions to compete the census questionnaire by mail, phone, or online. There is no citizenship or legal status question. It is required by law that we all complete and return it. And it will benefit us all!
leadawn anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.