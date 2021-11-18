 Skip to main content
Letter: Centennial Hall needs an upgrade
This is in regards to 11/18/21 letter from Baird Thompson. I had a similar letter printed in the Star in 2018 and sent it to President Robbins for his perusal. He, in turn, sent it to Andrew Schulz, Dean of College of Fine Arts for his opinion.

His 12/13/18 letter to me states, "I have been particularly inspired to find in President Robbins a fervent supporter of the arts, and over the past several months we have worked with many others to develop an exciting vision to make the arts central to the University's mission and identity." THIS STATEMENT IS ALMOST 3 YEARS OLD AND NO NEW PERFORMANCE VENUE HAS BEEN PLANNED! I have decided NOT to continue Broadway productions due to dissatisfaction with venue. I suggest other patrons do the same. If this were sports related.....3 years would not have gone by without progress. I would like President Robbins and Andrew Schulz to comment!

Karen Vincent Kos

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

