Letter: Centennial Hall restrooms

Open letter, John C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona:
President Robbins: When I was at the University back in the 60's, enrolled in the newly accredited College of Architecture, I remember the restroom situation at Centennial Hall was woefully inadequate, particularly for females. Today, the situation has not changed, with long lines at performance intermissions.
With the money being spent on new construction, is there not enough to enlarge Centennial Hall for adequate fixtures to accommodate full capacity performances that last 180 minutes? The people attending these performances represent a cross section of Southern Arizona public as well as alumnus.
With all due respect, your response to this question in this public forum would be most appreciated.
Roger Ulrich, Architect AIA CSI NCARB (retired), Class of 70, College of Architecture, University of Arizona
