Letter: Centennial Hall
Centennial Hall does so much right given the dated, in need of renovation facility. On our recent visit there to see Hamilton, I was impressed with the ease and efficiency of entrance, the friendly staff and all the safety protocols in place. The play itself was fabulous but the acoustics, as usual, were lacking. The actors, artists, orchestra and entire production crew (and the audience) deserve better. As a season ticket holder, I am most concerned about the women's restroom availability, or lack thereof. When the call for end of intermission sounded, there were still DOZENS of us in line who all missed some or part of the next act while we found our way back to our seats in the dark. (which is also an unnecessary distraction for the actors and our seat neighbors). This situation should be addressed sooner, rather than later.

Betsy Soto

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

