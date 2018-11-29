Recent letters to the editor encouraging the university to upgrade Centennial Hall are spot on. I've attended numerous theatrical and musical productions there recently, and I too strongly encourage the U of A to make some immediate changes, followed by a complete redesign. For starters, install a newly designed sound system (it's getting so that the only performances the audience can hear are the ones that import their own sound systems).
Secondly, the seating area is raked for smaller people of older generations. One finds oneself craning your neck to see the performance because the gentleman (or lady) seated in front has a big head. A MINIMUM six-inch rake of the entire auditorium is called for, much like at Gammage ASU. Finally, in the short term, the ladies restrooms — which consist mainly of a series of outdoor port-a-potties — are embarrassing. Seeing a great show like "The Book of Mormon" at Centennial Hall is terrific. Hearing it at Centennial Hall is a joke.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.