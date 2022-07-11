 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Central AZ canal wastes tons of water

The Central Arizona Project Canal is essentially a 336-mile-long open ditch carrying water to southern Arizona.

That is right. It contains miles of water being evaporated year 'round, including in the summer heat. You can drive out and see it,

WHY?! Why isn't the canal covered to stop evaporation? Why doesn't it run inside a tube to prevent evaporation?

Apparently Arizona is not concerned about evaporating all that precious water. .I guess there is no water crisis.

Jeff Dean

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

