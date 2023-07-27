"No one knows exactly how the plants decide when to bloom," was stated in the article about cereus cactus flowers at Tohono Chul. Probably not true. Even an amateur scientist sees the correlation between the first monsoon rain and this cactus's blooming approximately a week later. It happens every year. Remember the storm that went through at Monday, July 17 that knocked out power? That was the first rain of this monsoon season. The date of the first monsoon precipitation is unpredictable, but once it occurs, the cereus buds leave their "stall" phase and bloom a week later, right on schedule. The cactus isn't "deciding" when to bloom. It's simply responding to getting wet, which is likely the natural triggering mechanism to bloom. And all plants in a given area bloom at the same time because they all experience the same rain event. No big mystery.