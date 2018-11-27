Ever drive down a busy street and a commercial with a siren comes on and you're not sure if it is a real one? Then you glance around, lower your windows to check? This is a safety issue and could cause wrecks.
Another annoying commercial is a big box store ad with a doorbell that drives dogs nuts and gets them barking and racing through the house (because of this ad I'm not buying any presents from this company). Commercials with phones ringing do the same thing. If enough of us complain enough such commercials will be silenced.
Pam Farris
Northwest side
