 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Certifying the Pima County 2020 Election Results
View Comments

Letter: Certifying the Pima County 2020 Election Results

Supervisor Steve Christy’s recent vote against certifying Pima County’s 2020 election results raises serious concerns. What does he know about the election in Pima County that we, the public, don’t? Does he have some voting malfeasance evidence? If he does, as an elected official he should immediately reveal this Pima County specific evidence in order to properly inform the community he represents.Otherwise, he will only be casting a cloud of illegitimacy and doubt over all the election results for no responsible purpose. He should know, that in arbitrarily voting not to certify, this nasty cloud will hover over his own very narrow win for re-election in Pima County for the next four years.

Jack Siry

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the cor…

Local-issues

Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News