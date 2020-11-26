Letter: Certifying the Pima County 2020 Election Results

Supervisor Steve Christy’s recent vote against certifying Pima County’s 2020 election results raises serious concerns. What does he know about the election in Pima County that we, the public, don’t? Does he have some voting malfeasance evidence? If he does, as an elected official he should immediately reveal this Pima County specific evidence in order to properly inform the community he represents.Otherwise, he will only be casting a cloud of illegitimacy and doubt over all the election results for no responsible purpose. He should know, that in arbitrarily voting not to certify, this nasty cloud will hover over his own very narrow win for re-election in Pima County for the next four years.
Jack Siry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
