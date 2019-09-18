Re: the July 24 article "Financial watchdog bureau should live up to its name."
A few months ago Kelly Griffith, executive director of the Southwest Center for Economic Integrity wrote an editorial about proposed changes to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act(FDCPA) by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The FDCPA was passed in 1977 to curtail abusive debt collection practices and to encourage consistent State response to abusive collection practices. I am a local attorney that works with the laws like the FDCPA to help challenge unfair and deceptive debt collection practices. Currently, text and email notices are not generally allowed under the FDCPA but will be under the proposed changes. Often consumers and small business owners are harassed and sued for the collection of invalid debt. It is important the CFPB hear from those directly affected by their rule changes, comments to the rule may be submitted through September 18, 2019. You can learn more about the proposed changes to the FDCPA and submit a comment electronically at the CFPB website, consumerfinance.gov, under “Policy and Compliance” then “Rules under Development."
Christine Anderson Ferraris
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.