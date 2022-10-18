 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: CFSD Governing Board Candidates

  • Comments

I’m Co-President of the FFO (Family Faculty Organization) at Esperero Canyon Middle School and parent of 3 open-enrolled CFSD students. The “Back to Basics” slate of candidates running for the Governing Board of CFSD wants to “move away from social emotional learning and political activism and focus on core education.”

1. Social Emotional Learning empathetically teaches children how to cope with serious situations in a healthy way by recognizing that the choices made dealing with stressful situations is just as important as knowing how to read, write and do math.

2. Public schools are not allowed to teach political activism. This is just an uneducated statement.

3. Some kids barely survive Core Classes but they have other subjects like Art, Music and Sports that make school worthwhile.

The BTB group should start their own Charter School where they can teach just the fundamentals they believe are important and leave CFSD to those of us who appreciate the inclusive, compassionate, balanced students currently coming out of our schools.

People are also reading…

Laura Hisey

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News