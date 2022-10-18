Letter: CFSD Governing Board Candidates

I’m Co-President of the FFO (Family Faculty Organization) at Esperero Canyon Middle School and parent of 3 open-enrolled CFSD students. The “Back to Basics” slate of candidates running for the Governing Board of CFSD wants to “move away from social emotional learning and political activism and focus on core education.”

1. Social Emotional Learning empathetically teaches children how to cope with serious situations in a healthy way by recognizing that the choices made dealing with stressful situations is just as important as knowing how to read, write and do math.

2. Public schools are not allowed to teach political activism. This is just an uneducated statement.

3. Some kids barely survive Core Classes but they have other subjects like Art, Music and Sports that make school worthwhile.

The BTB group should start their own Charter School where they can teach just the fundamentals they believe are important and leave CFSD to those of us who appreciate the inclusive, compassionate, balanced students currently coming out of our schools.

Laura Hisey

Northeast side