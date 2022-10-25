Letter: CFSD school board must continue supporting our excellent teachers and programs

I am a CFSD parent and resident. When my family moved to Tucson in July 2020, we were, quite frankly, concerned about finding good schools for our boys. Prior to our move, we visited private, charter, and public schools across Tucson. Our decision was easy. We were blown away by CFSD schools. Whereas in Michigan, our eldest was bored in his neighborhood school, in CFSD, he was placed in the program for gifted students and in advanced math classes. He is challenged, he is learning, and he loves school. The slew of amazing programs is made possible by open enrollment, with overhead costs spread across students. It is also made possible by the incredible CFSD community. Teachers and administrators are phenomenally talented professionals. Our school board and community must continue supporting them. I hope you will join me in voting for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert for the CFSD school board. They are exemplars of the volunteers that help make CFSD students thrive.