Letter: CFSD School Board Thoughts

As a parent and resident of the Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD), I’ve been watching the two slates running for our school board. Although neither sought out endorsements, each has garnered support from organizations that inform us about their platforms. The Back To Basics candidates (Pemberton, Jasin, Morgan) are backed by Purple for Parents (which has referred to educators as terrorists) and by Arizona Women of Action (which promotes a regressive ideology). Alternatively, the Thrive4CFSD candidates (Bhola, Krauss, Mehmert) are recognized by Save Our Schools as “2022 #PublicSchoolProud” candidates, and are working hard to improve the level of education for ALL learners. Because I care about the district providing a 21st century education to its students, I’ll be voting for the candidates who prioritize public education: Thrive4CFSD. I urge other CFSD residents to do the same.