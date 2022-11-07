 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: CFSD School Board Thoughts

  • Comments

As a parent and resident of the Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD), I’ve been watching the two slates running for our school board. Although neither sought out endorsements, each has garnered support from organizations that inform us about their platforms. The Back To Basics candidates (Pemberton, Jasin, Morgan) are backed by Purple for Parents (which has referred to educators as terrorists) and by Arizona Women of Action (which promotes a regressive ideology). Alternatively, the Thrive4CFSD candidates (Bhola, Krauss, Mehmert) are recognized by Save Our Schools as “2022 #PublicSchoolProud” candidates, and are working hard to improve the level of education for ALL learners. Because I care about the district providing a 21st century education to its students, I’ll be voting for the candidates who prioritize public education: Thrive4CFSD. I urge other CFSD residents to do the same.

I'd also like to commend the Star for giving candidates the opportunity to directly address questions, the answers to which are then posted online “unedited and as submitted to the Star”.

People are also reading…

Tanya Buffalo

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News