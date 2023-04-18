I am a parent of students and a resident in the Catalina Foothills School District. I attended the April 11th Governing Board meeting and was inspired by the brave and eloquent students who shared their thoughts and lived experiences. They (and my kids) say who is using what bathroom is NOT an issue at their schools.

I echo their appreciation to the board for maintaining a safe, inclusive environment and upholding the non-discrimination policy that ensures everyone has protections against discrimination. It protects us ALL regardless of gender identity or religious beliefs.

Trans kids have higher rates of mental health concerns (U of Michigan study). There is no link to inclusive policies and bathroom safety (UCLA study). Concerns are more applicable to trans students whose safety is at greater risk without inclusion (Harvard study). Adults should follow students’ example by caring for these students rather than attacking them and making their lives more difficult.

Leslie Beckett

Foothills