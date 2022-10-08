 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: CFSD School Board

  • Comments

As a parent of children that go to Manzanita, I am horrified with the opponents of our current school board in the upcoming election in CFSD. Back-to-Basics is founded on gas lighting, racist, political rhetoric, while Amy Krauss, Amy Bhola and Gina Mehmert have over 50 years of combined experience dedicated to CFSD as current board members and school volunteers. The opponents would completely wreck CFSD's standing as the #1 school district in Arizona. Teachers are already saying they will quit if these people with zero experience are elected. Parents are saying they would move. The opponents are only interested in dismantling our amazing public schools. Our students and property values will suffer. Vote for KRAUSS, BHOLA And MEHMERT to protect CFSD'S excellence as the #1 school district in the entire state and our community.

Tiila Abbitt

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Traffic/Crime

Yesterday, around 5:30 I was driving home from work on E Broadway and noticed as I drove by N Craycroft Rd that in the right lane there were a…

Letter: Pima Community College

As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the s…

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible…

Letter: What is Katie hiding?

Democrat candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that she will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake. What is Katie hiding? Maybe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News