Letter: CFSD School Board

As a parent of children that go to Manzanita, I am horrified with the opponents of our current school board in the upcoming election in CFSD. Back-to-Basics is founded on gas lighting, racist, political rhetoric, while Amy Krauss, Amy Bhola and Gina Mehmert have over 50 years of combined experience dedicated to CFSD as current board members and school volunteers. The opponents would completely wreck CFSD's standing as the #1 school district in Arizona. Teachers are already saying they will quit if these people with zero experience are elected. Parents are saying they would move. The opponents are only interested in dismantling our amazing public schools. Our students and property values will suffer. Vote for KRAUSS, BHOLA And MEHMERT to protect CFSD'S excellence as the #1 school district in the entire state and our community.