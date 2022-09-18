 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

Since changes to the print edition were made without my input, I thought I would share my review of those changes.

The astrology column is so far off base as to appear submitted by an astrology denier. Years ago, there was such a column and it was often spot on or at least not laughable. The current incarnation strikes out behind its attempt at specificity. Dead at the gate.

Cartoons:

As many letter writers have noted, our cartoons are not to be dallied with. First you banished one of the truly great cartoons, Non Sequitur, and now you are slicing and dicing size and space with the likes of Garfield,(gag) Peanuts,(pullleeeze, can Ally Opp be far behind?), and Crabgrass (this one bathes in its own inaneness).

The layout could be altered to make the whole thing more user friendly. Ditch Lifestyles/Advice and the useless articles submitted above the Astrology dirge, ditch the Astrology dirge bringing back our other cartoons to which we have become accustomed.

Concerned Reader

Kathleen Edelman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

