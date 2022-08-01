 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Challenges to homeownership in Arizona

The Star's recent front page article "Builders tap the brakes as costs rise", provides further evidence of trends limiting the ability of our families to buy a home, and the financial security that offers. With average new home prices approaching half a million dollars, the cost is proving to be just too much.

In addition to the traditional costs of home ownership, we are now challenged by the uncertainties that we will not have the water to support ongoing growth and development rates of the region. Recently the Federal Bureau of Reclamation sounded the alarm in the Federal Register noting: "The period from 2000 through 2022 is the driest 23-year period in more than a century and one of the driest periods in the last 1,200 years." There are no guarantees that water will be available, and already Arizona property owners are losing their homes, because they cannot afford to pay for the water.

We are not doing enough to conserve our State's waters and ensure that

Roger McManus

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

