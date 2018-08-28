Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
I was greatly disappointed by the column by Amber Smith advocating for the Rosemont Mine. Nowhere does she mention that Hudbay (Rosemont's parent company) is a generous financial supporter of the Tucson Metro Chamber. Rather than an objective piece, this is really a paid advertisement by a foreign company that wants to exploit our precious resources. While I am not opposed to mining in general, Rosemont is in the wrong place, at the wrong time, and is being pursued by the wrong company. The Metro Chamber should be ashamed for selling out our community to Hudbay.
John McLean
East side
