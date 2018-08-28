Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "It's time to move forward, stop fighting Rosemont."
The Tucson Metro Chamber paints a rosy picture while conveniently neglecting the potential negatives. Are the 400 jobs it supposedly will create offset the potential economic impact it will have on the nearby burgeoning wine and tourist industry? What is the impact on the water supplies in the Green Valley and Sahaurita areas should the mine continually expand toward those locations? Could we eventually see tailing piles on the very visible north side of the Santa Rita's? Has Freeport hired back the laid off workers from their current mining operations seeing that copper prices are now below $2.70/lb.?
The author also touts that the mine will follow strict regulatory compliance while we are governed by an administration that is gutting environmental protection standards. The public presently should double down on efforts to stop this mine from opening and the chamber should do a better job of informing the public and answering questions.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.