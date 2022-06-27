 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Change for Marana - Finally

Thankfully we have three new people running for Marana Town Council this year, Mark Johnson, Patrick Cavanaugh and Tim Kosse. Several incumbents have been there for a generation. Marana shouldn't be anyone's private fiefdom. Marana needs to be more forward thinking, especially with respect to future water supplies. The challengers want to improve the town's communications to residents. I'm tired of zoning changes sneaking up on us and new developments getting approved regardless of resident feedback. I would also like to see builders required to protect the largest Saguaros. Johnson, Kosse an Cavanaugh have platforms that would honestly investigate the water situation, promote water conservation, and require wealthy developers to pay their own way rather than being partially funded by current residents. I plan to vote for change by going with Kavanaugh, Kosse and Johnson. Marana is my only home and I'd like it to be assured of fresh water.

Tom Hannagan

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

