Letter: Change in Comics

I am very disappointed in the recent change in the Star's comics. We not only receive a half page instead of 2 pages, but some of our favorite comics are now gone. I have gone to the Star's web page and viewed some, but others are missing. "Zits" was one of our favorites, and it is not available on your website, nor are others like "Crankshaft", while others like "Grand Avenue" are available, which is puzzling. I hope the Star will reconsider their new format and bring back more of our favorite comics.