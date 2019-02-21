As queen of the Tucson Rodeo 66 years ago I was young and a bit dismissive when I received a couple of anonymous complaints from animal rights advocates.
A fourth-generation Tucsonan, I cherish Southwestern culture and traditions, but a photo on page one of Thursday’s Sports section caps my long-growing revulsion for the use of animals only to entertain and exhibit the skills of a human. The bobbed horns and terrified look of a steer being ridden in a rodeo event before falling into the dirt haunts me. Showcasing the skills of animals is one thing, exploiting them is another. Count me as one of those who’d like to see changes.
Dianne Bret Harte
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.