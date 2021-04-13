Letter: Change the "tips" to Red! (Arizona athletics)

The maleness traditionally identified and magnified with success in athletics needs a reality check in the Old Pueblo. There are no better examples than the Athletics Department at the U of A and the Sports Desk at the Arizona Daily Star.
The arrogance and mis-deeds within the culture of Arizona athletics over the past several years and administrations has been white- washed. The department needed more than hiring a new "man." Ya' know, it was abuse, manipulation and exploitation of "women" that plagued and continues to plague the department.
The sorry state of coaching, recruiting and performance in the men's football program is no testament to male wisdom or testosterone. The men's basketball program is an example of administrative atrophy and lack of principles and/or conviction to excise the problem long before now.
The recent praise given to U of A women in basketball by the Star should not be a distraction from fundamental change needed in U of A athletics, and, perhaps, the sports department at the Star. I think its time for women to be at the helm of both programs.
Lets move the women's tees to the tips...it's time for a change
Michael Craig
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.