 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Change the "tips" to Red! (Arizona athletics)
View Comments

Letter: Change the "tips" to Red! (Arizona athletics)

  • Comments

The maleness traditionally identified and magnified with success in athletics needs a reality check in the Old Pueblo. There are no better examples than the Athletics Department at the U of A and the Sports Desk at the Arizona Daily Star.

The arrogance and mis-deeds within the culture of Arizona athletics over the past several years and administrations has been white- washed. The department needed more than hiring a new "man." Ya' know, it was abuse, manipulation and exploitation of "women" that plagued and continues to plague the department.

The sorry state of coaching, recruiting and performance in the men's football program is no testament to male wisdom or testosterone. The men's basketball program is an example of administrative atrophy and lack of principles and/or conviction to excise the problem long before now.

The recent praise given to U of A women in basketball by the Star should not be a distraction from fundamental change needed in U of A athletics, and, perhaps, the sports department at the Star. I think its time for women to be at the helm of both programs.

Lets move the women's tees to the tips...it's time for a change

Michael Craig

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News