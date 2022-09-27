Letter: Changes are not always welcome

Re: the Sept. 13 letter "Changes To The Paper."
I am in 100% agreement with the letter writer who expressed disappointment with the recent changes in the comics and puzzle section. I too miss the Cryptoquip puzzle and the terrific comics i've enjoyed for 35 + years. In addition, i'd like to suggest the Star bring back "It's Your Move", a Chess column which proved to be an old favorite of mine and for many readers in the past.
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
