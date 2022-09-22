 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in Tucson. At least two letters point out that, in fact, the decision was made by Lee Enterprises, an Iowa company. I don’t believe anyone at the Star had a say in these changes.

So, complaining to the Star staff is pointless. I encourage all letter writers to do what I did and complain directly to Lee Enterprises. Here’s how. Google Lee Enterprises. Select "contact". Select "General". Select the link at "For general inquires related to corporate operations, click here". Fill in the form explaining why you are so unhappy with their decision.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

