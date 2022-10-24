Letter: changes to AZ Star

The Arizona Daily Star prizes its local and news coverage, as it should. It does those important jobs well, especially as Tucson faces less water, less power, a shrinking monsoon, overdevelopment, and the building of way too many houses and apartments.

Well, it looks like the Star intends to go downhill and offer more junk and less news.

I was very disappointed to read that the Star is changing its content to include more comics, horoscopes, puzzles, crosswords, and whatever other nonsense instead. Apparently, the editors care less about what is happening to Tucson.

Jeffrey Dean

Northwest side