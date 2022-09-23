 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Changes to comics in the Star

I have seen a few letters here complaining about the reduced number of comics in the print Star. Maybe it's time for folks to start viewing the e-edition which is very good and can be read as easily as (or easier than) the print. I'm an old guy myself, so I understand the nostalgia for the print edition, but with subscription you get free access to the e-edition, including one or more full pages of color comics, every day. It reads best on my (Kindle) Fire tablet, but would work as well on any tablet or laptop. One of the Star's reasons likely is to save some paper by trimming the comics/puzzles page. My only criticism is that I don't see evidence that they did any advance questionnaire to get reactions. Electronic access is the future, and I have no piles of old papers to recycle!

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

