Letter: changes to comics pages

I have to agree with previous letter- What are you thinking? Those of us who want to read the paper want an actual paper. You stated you were making some "changes " to the comics, what you did not say was that you were cutting the content by two-thirds. And giving us "new" comics. Really? How about older strips we've all seen, from authors who are either retired or passed away, for the most part. The sad truth is that this is really about money. I'm sure the other strips are more expensive to obtain for print, and you have consistently been reducing all your content these past few years. And yet our subscription cost goes up.

Too bad this will fall on deaf ears. You will continue to lose subscribers which will make continuing even more difficult. Although we will lose some local coverage, we will be considering the Arizona Republic instead.

karen chrisman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

