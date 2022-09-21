 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Changes to comics & puzzles

  • Comments

Was so pleased to see other subscribers express their displeasure over the changes to the comic and puzzle sections of the daily paper. And these changes were made without surveying those that subscribe and want daily hard copy newspaper delivered to their home. In the past, surveys were taken and subscribers were asked which are their favorite comics -- but not this time. And then the various puzzles that people look forward to solving -- simply gone.

Having moved to this area 20 years ago, one of the first thing we did was subscribe, not only for the news but for the pleasure and enjoyment of comics and puzzles. We are not interested in going to a computer for news, information and the pleasure we get from the comics and puzzles. Please bring them back. If one wants their daily astrology or a history lesson, that can be read on line.

Carol Rohr

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News