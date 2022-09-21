Letter: Changes to comics & puzzles

Was so pleased to see other subscribers express their displeasure over the changes to the comic and puzzle sections of the daily paper. And these changes were made without surveying those that subscribe and want daily hard copy newspaper delivered to their home. In the past, surveys were taken and subscribers were asked which are their favorite comics -- but not this time. And then the various puzzles that people look forward to solving -- simply gone.

Having moved to this area 20 years ago, one of the first thing we did was subscribe, not only for the news but for the pleasure and enjoyment of comics and puzzles. We are not interested in going to a computer for news, information and the pleasure we get from the comics and puzzles. Please bring them back. If one wants their daily astrology or a history lesson, that can be read on line.

Carol Rohr

Oro Valley