 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Changes to newspaper content

  • Comments

My subscription to the AZ Daily Star now costs me more than my annual property taxes, and I am unhappy to pay ever more for less and less. You scrapped my favorite cartoon strip, "Mutts" and you dumped my favorite Sunday article, "My Pet World" by Cathy Rosenthal. I wrote to her about a dog problem once and she featured my question and her answer in one of those Sunday articles. USA Today and Gannett does not care about my dog training problems, but Ms. Rosenthal does.

Please omit the horoscope--what a waste of space. And here's a thought: If you remove just one page of all the lavish sports news in each edition, all of us who are complaining about the changes, such as smaller print and compressed cartoons, can have our favorites back and you can make the pages more readable.

Eileen Dudley

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News