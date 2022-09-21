Letter: Changes to newspaper content

My subscription to the AZ Daily Star now costs me more than my annual property taxes, and I am unhappy to pay ever more for less and less. You scrapped my favorite cartoon strip, "Mutts" and you dumped my favorite Sunday article, "My Pet World" by Cathy Rosenthal. I wrote to her about a dog problem once and she featured my question and her answer in one of those Sunday articles. USA Today and Gannett does not care about my dog training problems, but Ms. Rosenthal does.
Please omit the horoscope--what a waste of space. And here's a thought: If you remove just one page of all the lavish sports news in each edition, all of us who are complaining about the changes, such as smaller print and compressed cartoons, can have our favorites back and you can make the pages more readable.
Eileen Dudley
Midtown
