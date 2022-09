Dear Editor,

Please bring back the comic page as it was before the paper changed it and reduced the number of comic strips.

It's such a let down to open up this section of the paper and find only about 1/3 of the comics that used to be there.

I'm not interested in astrology and do not want to go online to see more comics. I spend enough time online already and don't want to prolong that,

Thank you very much!

Ann Dickinson

East side