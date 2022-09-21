Letter: Changes to the Arizona Daily Star

I've been a Star reader since I moved to Tucson in 1976. I didn't think I could be any more disappointed in your paper than I was to find my favorite comics replaced by ones that are too small to be easily read. Or the disappearance of the Cryptoquip. Then I read you are doing away with the large puzzle on the back page of the Caliente section. There goes my Thursday afternoon delight. Still, I sat down this morning, clipboard and pen (yes, pen) in hand to do the NY Times Sunday puzzle. It was gone! The Tribune puzzle you ran is no substitute. Ask any fan of the Times Sunday puzzle. Couldn't you at least have put the Cryptoquip on that page?