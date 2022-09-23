Letter: Changes to the comics

I am very unhappy with what the Star has done to the comics page. Your existing comics section was already to small, and now you've made it even smaller (literally because now it's so small you can barely read it). You have removed two of the best comics, Mutts, and Marmaduke, and most of the ones that are there now I don't like, like Doonesbury. I hope you will reconsider and bring back ALL the comics, and even add some more. If you feel a need to cut somewhere to make room in the paper, try cutting out some of the articles, and stories about U of A sports. This may come as a shock to you, but a lot of your readers could care less about that. Edward McKeon